Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal to dump heavy rains across Wisconsin

Wisconsin will be seeing the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving through the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Logan Lee says we should expect to see extended amounts of rain and possible severe weather through Wednesday.

“One to three inches of rain especially across parts of Southwest Wisconsin through Central Wisconsin and there could be localized pockets of more than that.”

Lee says we’ll see the perfect conditions for flash flooding and possible tornadoes.

“We’re kind of getting that influx of the tropical moisture and the remnants of that tropical system so it’s a really juicy environment for heavy rain.”

Lee says it’s a good idea to have your weather radio running or have access to other ways to get storm alerts in the case that a tornado forms or if there’s flash flooding in your area.