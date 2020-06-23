Report: Ryder Cup set to be postponed until 2021

According to The Guardian, the 2020 Ryder Cup, which was scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis., will be postponed until 2021.

The report says an announcement is expected to make it official early next week. The article said health and safety concerns around the coronavirus, and the fact that holding a spectator-less Ryder Cup was “never a serious option.

The PGA Tour of America was optimistic that the event could be held with fans, but as time has gone by, that has become less and less of a possibility. Not being able to hold the event fans has sent the event back to the drawing board.

Recently, players like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka among others, have stated that the Ryder Cup should be postponed if fans can’t attend. Koepka has gone as far as saying he would skip the event if fans aren’t allowed in.

Wisconsin native Steve Stricker is the captain of the U.S. squad. He competed in the Ryder Cup three times as a player.

The Ryder Cup was postponed once before, after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.