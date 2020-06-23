Scamdemic: Wisconsin DOJ warns of pandemic-related scams

There is no shortage of scams coming from the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisconsin Justice Department is sounding the alarm about contact tracing scams.

Contact tracing is a key part of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus, but scammers may try to pose as contact tracers. Before giving anyone information, make sure they are a legitimate contact tracer, not someone trying to commit identity theft. https://t.co/h0MYpTObQj pic.twitter.com/ncb7LwRsan — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) June 22, 2020

According to Attorney General Josh Kaul, scam artists ask for personal information, like Social Security or bank account numbers.

The state is trying to trace people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, but Kaul warns that scam artists are trying to take advantage. Kaul said if anyone asks you for that kind of information, hang up the phone.