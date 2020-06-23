Wisconsin Radio Network

Scamdemic: Wisconsin DOJ warns of pandemic-related scams

AG Josh Kaul

There is no shortage of scams coming from the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisconsin Justice Department is sounding the alarm about contact tracing scams.

According to Attorney General Josh Kaul, scam artists ask for personal information, like Social Security or bank account numbers.

The state is trying to trace people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, but Kaul warns that scam artists are trying to take advantage. Kaul said if anyone asks you for that kind of information, hang up the phone.