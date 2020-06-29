School resource officers contract set for vote in Madison

The future of police in Madison schools is scheduled for a vote Monday night. The Madison school board is expected to make a final decision on officers in the high schools.

Board members have signaled they will not be continuing the school resource officer program. For years, activists have called on the district to remove police from schools, and those calls have amped up in recent weeks.

The board is voting on whether to cancel the $350,000 contract that pays the officers at Madison’s four main high schools.

