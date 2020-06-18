Senator Ron Johnson has little to say about allegations in Bolton book

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson commented briefly Thursday, on a book by former national security advisor John Bolton. CNN asked the Wisconsin Republicans about Bolton’s allegations that President Donald Trump sought China’s help to win re-election.

In Johnson’s words, “That’s versions from two different men – talk to those folks.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told me he has no regrets about blocking John Bolton and other witnesses from testifying at the Senate impeachment trial. “No. We never should have had an impeachment trial.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 18, 2020

Johnson also said he has no regrets about blocking Bolton and others from testifying at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. Quoting Johnson, “We never should have had an impeachment trial.”

Johnson’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is currently investigating the FBI’s 2016 Russia probe and Hunter Biden’s work with a Ukrainian energy firm.