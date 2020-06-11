Six Northwoods League teams to start play July 1st

Another “pod” of Northwoods League teams comprised of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks will return for play this summer starting July 1st.

The season for this pod will last until August 20th, and will be capped with a two-day, pod playoff series. The six teams, working in consultation with state and local officials, have developed a plan for safe operation in their respective locations, and the teams look forward to welcoming fans back.

To ensure the safety of all Fond du Lac Dock Spider fans, staff, and players, new guidelines have been established for Marian University’s Herr-Baker Field. The guidelines include cleaning and social distancing protocols. Capacity will be 25% of the normal stadium capacity and all family groups will be seated at least six feet away from other families/individuals.

With additional teams in the region still working through the possibility of opening later in July, this “pod” could expand before the season’s end.

Single game tickets for the abbreviated 2020 season will go on sale next week.