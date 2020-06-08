State lawmakers propose use of force legislation

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Wisconsin legislators have proposals to deal with use of force, and investigations into deaths in police custody. Democrat, state Senator Latonya Johnson of Milwaukee wants use of force to be a last resort. “The primary duty of law enforcement is to protect lives,” Johnson said.

Senator Van Wanggaard proposes an independent board to investigate deadly police shootings. The Racine Republicans says that could reassure communities. “That we have someone actually going and asking what’s happening, how can we fix it so it doesn’t happen again?”

Both lawmakers were on WISN’s Up Front Sunday morning.