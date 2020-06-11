Stricker to have more captains picks for Ryder Cup

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the PGA of America to change the way they select the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2020.

Previously, the top eight players were placed on the team based on a points system, with the final four spots on the U.S. roster to be decided by the team’s captain.

But instead of the customary four players chosen by the team captain to fill out the roster, Madison’s Steve Stricker will be forced to make six selections, an crease of two more players.

In a release, U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker said, “After many deliberate discussions, we collectively agreed that a smaller sampling of 2020 events…including just one major championship…would justify a one-week extension of the qualification window and an increase in the number of Captain’s selections from four to six. These changes were sparked by circumstance, but conceived with integrity in mind. In the end, we believe they will allow us to put our best team together to compete at Whistling Straits in September.”

Koepka could sit without fans

If the Ryder Cup in September is played without fans, American Brooks Koepka said he’s prepared to sit this one out.

“The fans make that special,” said Koepka at the Charles Schwab Challenge. “The fans make that special. If we’re not playing in front of fans, it’s just like us playing a game in Florida. The fans create the excitement for the Ryder Cup.”

The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler. That’s just one week after the rescheduled U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Golf returns

Golf returns today (Thursdsay) with the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. It ends a 91-day layoff between rounds due to the pandemic.