Sunday COVID-19 numbers: 7.1% of tests returned positive

Wisconsin’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests continued to trend in the wrong direction on Sunday.

While there were no additional COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, numbers from the state Department of Health Services included a positive test rate of 7.1 percent for the previous 24 hours.

We know testing is fundamental to our ability to box in this virus. If you have even one symptom or have been exposed, you can get a #COVID19_WI test. Get information about testing and find community testing sites: https://t.co/io8Viooxzk pic.twitter.com/eWMuVtSZiC — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 28, 2020

That follows on Saturday’s numbers, which included 539 new cases, the highest single day total in nearly a month, along with a positive test rate of 5.9 percent.

There were 11 additional hospitalizations reported Sunday. State and local public health agencies continue to urge Wisconsinites to practice safe social distancing, masking wearing when that’s not possible, and frequent hand washing.

Of the more than 27,000 people who’ve tested positive here, 79 percent have recovered.