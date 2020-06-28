Wisconsin Radio Network

Sunday COVID-19 numbers: 7.1% of tests returned positive

Wisconsin’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests continued to trend in the wrong direction on Sunday.

While there were no additional COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, numbers from the state Department of Health Services included a positive test rate of 7.1 percent for the previous 24 hours.

That follows on Saturday’s numbers, which included 539 new cases, the highest single day total in nearly a month, along with a positive test rate of 5.9 percent.

There were 11 additional hospitalizations reported Sunday. State and local public health agencies continue to urge Wisconsinites to practice safe social distancing, masking wearing when that’s not possible, and frequent hand washing.

Of the more than 27,000 people who’ve tested positive here, 79 percent have recovered.