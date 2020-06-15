Sunday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 240 cases of COVID-19 Sunday. That brings the statewide total to 22,758 since the pandemic began.

Recoveries are now at 73%, yet Green County is reporting its first #COVID19 death.

Out of the 9,207 tests since Saturday, 2.6% of them came back positive. DHS reported one more death related to the virus, bringing the total number of people who died to 692. In Wisconsin, 291 people are currently hospitalized for the virus as of Sunday. Of those, 101 patients were in intensive care.

In addition, 181 hospital patients are awaiting coronavirus test results, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.