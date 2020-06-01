Sunday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Sunday’s testing results for COVID-19 showed a drop in both tests and positive detections. The Department of health Services says that 173 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, out of a total of 7,195 tests. 20 more people were hospitalized with the virus and 4 more people were reported dead from COVID-19.

We have updated #COVID19_WI numbers for you, and a new feature on our web pages. Data has been updated to include epi curve charts by county. Log on to see numbers where you live by date of symptom onset or diagnosis: https://t.co/y4yUQK7TdD pic.twitter.com/uAzFidkhpq — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 31, 2020

DHS is also rolling out new tools that will allow people to see the curve and infection rates in the state on a county by county basis.