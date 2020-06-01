Sunday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Radio Network

Sunday’s testing results for COVID-19 showed a drop in both tests and positive detections. The Department of health Services says that 173 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, out of a total of 7,195 tests. 20 more people were hospitalized with the virus and 4 more people were reported dead from COVID-19.

DHS is also rolling out new tools that will allow people to see the curve and infection rates in the state on a county by county basis.