Sunday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, but 4.6 % positive test result rate

There were no new deaths due to coronavirus reported in Wisconsin on Sunday. That followed 14 additional deaths reported on Saturday bringing the statewide total to 744.

No new #COVID19 deaths to report today, however 4 of our 6 gating criteria are red instead of the green we’d like to see: https://t.co/DYzkG5e39D pic.twitter.com/2YCk5EysdD — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 21, 2020

On Sunday, the The Department of Health Services reported 6,051 new test results, of which 280–or 4.6 percent–came back positive. That’s the highest positive rate in two weeks and follows Saturday’s 3.8 percent positive.

Also Saturday, President Donald Trump told those attending his Tulsa campaign event that he’d asked that testing be slowed down due to rising case numbers in the U.S.

And the World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest 24 hour case increase by its count, more than 183,000 new infections, including more than 36,000 in the U.S.

There have now been more than 24,000 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, of which 13% have been hospitalized and 78% have recovered.