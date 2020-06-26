Thursday COVID-19 numbers: positive test rate above 4.0% for second day in a row

The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained above four percent Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 464–or 4.1 percent — of 11,222 new test results were positive.

That follows a 4.3 percent positive rate on Wednesday, and over the past seven days, an average of 3.6 percent of tests have been positive.

We told you Tuesday about our new activity level data page, which can help you better understand #COVID19_WI trends where you live. And, you can check hospital capabilities that way too: https://t.co/lkiGTjSo8P pic.twitter.com/XUMME65Dnn — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 25, 2020

DHS also reported nine deaths, and 27 new hospitalizations.

The state’s public health agency now has a county-level dashboard to assess COVID-19 activity in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions, that measures what DHS calls the burden in each county.

There have now been 766 deaths and 3,326 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Out of more than 26,000 cases, 78% have recovered.