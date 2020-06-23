Wisconsin Radio Network

Trump has Thursday stop in NE Wisconsin

President Donald Trump will be in northeast Wisconsin this week, with events scheduled in Marinette and Green Bay on Thursday.

The president will visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine for a tour of the facility and to deliver remarks, according the White House.

Trump is expected to discuss a $5.5 billion contract to build a new U.S. Navy warship and options for up to nine more.

On Thursday night, conservative commentator and Trump supporter Sean Hannity will host the President in a one hour town hall event from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport.

It will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on FOX News.

The president’s visit will come two days after Tuesday’s campaign trip to the Milwaukee suburbs by Vice President Mike Pence.