Tuesday COVID-19 numbers include record single day test results and 2.2% positive

The total number of coronavirus tests reported by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday hit a new single-day high.

And 2.2 percent of those 11,794 tests – or 263 – came back positive. That compared to 3.8 percent on Monday. The percentage was 3.8 percent or higher on four of the previous five days.

New #COVID19_WI numbers & a new data page. Check out COVID-19: Activity Level by Region and County. Wisconsin regions & counties are now classified as high, medium, or low activity levels for disease spread. Get data you need to make smart decisions: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/OsqfHQiaf3 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 23, 2020

Five additional deaths bring the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to 750 since the pandemic began.

On Monday, the state passed 25,000 cases, and Tuesday’s numbers from DHS brought that to 25,331, of which 78 percent have recovered. There were 37 additional hospitalizations reported Monday.