Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: record low positive percentage, 15 more deaths

The state set a record on Tuesday, for the percentage of positive new coronavirus tests. The total of 1.9 percent is encouraging, following on 2.7 percent Monday and 2.3 on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 270 new confirmed cases out of more than 14,000 processed in the prior 24 hour period, bringing the state’s total to 21,308 confirmed cases, of which 68 percent have recovered.

All data are lab-confirmed cases of #COVID19 we pull from our surveillance system & freeze once a day. These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals. Combining DHS & local totals may result in inaccurate totals: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/pb7xMDiY9h — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 9, 2020

And after no deaths reported on Monday, there were 15 more confirmed Tuesday, for total of 661 lives lost since the pandemic began.