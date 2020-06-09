Wisconsin Radio Network

Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: record low positive percentage, 15 more deaths

The state set a record on Tuesday, for the percentage of positive new coronavirus tests. The total of 1.9 percent is encouraging, following on 2.7 percent Monday and 2.3 on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 270 new confirmed cases out of more than 14,000 processed in the prior 24 hour period, bringing the state’s total to 21,308 confirmed cases, of which 68 percent have recovered.

And after no deaths reported on Monday, there were 15 more confirmed Tuesday, for total of 661 lives lost since the pandemic began.