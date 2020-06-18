UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee release fall plans

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW-Milwaukee will bring students and employees back for the fall 2020 semester.

The UW System’s two largest campuses will require everyone to wear masks indoors, and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

Visit https://t.co/iG91xHhQN4 for a detailed look at our Smart Restart plan as we gear up to safely resume classes and campus operations this fall. We’re all in this together, Badgers ❤️ #OnWisconsin — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) June 17, 2020

They will also open up dorm housing to thousands of students, provide testing through the universities and implement enhanced cleaning protocols.

UWM is excited about seeing our students on campus this fall. Some things will be different as we work to provide instruction and student activities in a safe fashion. Here’s what you can expect. https://t.co/dswLFFGqLE — UW-Milwaukee (@UWM) June 17, 2020

Both universities anticipate the cost of putting in place all the coronavirus-related changes will be significant, but were unable to provide an estimate at this point.