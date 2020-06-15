UW System announces students will return to campuses this fall

The University of Wisconsin System is planning to have students and staff back on campus for the fall semester. System President Ray Cross says they have been planning and preparing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they open up in person classes this fall.

Yesterday, the #UWSystem announced that it will be welcoming students back to campus for the fall 2020 semester. https://t.co/3VhX5mvQ0J — UW System (@UWSystem) June 15, 2020

The System’s Plan Ahead Team says they’ll be taking measures to keep people socially distanced in classes, while having larger courses meet online only. 180,000 thousand students are expected to be enrolled for Fall semester, and another 39,000 staff will be back to work.