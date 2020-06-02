Walker ‘ratioed’ on Twitter for extolling POTUS’ ‘guts’

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has run afoul of historians, over a tweet extolling President Trump’s bravery.

Walker on Monday tweeted a black and white photo of Trump, with his security detail and entourage, walking to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opp with a Bible.

Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020

Historians and others were quick to point out the well-documented bravery of past presidents while they were in office, including James Madison and Abraham Lincoln, and the military service of others, including Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower.

Trump left the White House after nearby Lafayette Square had been emptied of protesters by law enforcement using tear gas, rubber bullets and shields.