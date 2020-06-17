Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 9 deaths, 2.6% positive cases

Positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin remained below three percent on Wednesday. The Department of Health Services reported 9,662 new test results, of which 256–or 2.6 percent–came back positive.

The average percentage of positive tests reported each day over the last week is 2.7.

Testing is key to helping #SlowTheSpread of #COVID19_WI. And anyone who needs a test can get a test. If you have any symptoms or think you’ve been exposed, call your provider or log on to find a community testing site: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/J3HJrzuU7R — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 17, 2020

Nine additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing Wisconsin’s total to 712 since the start of the global pandemic.

More than 23,000 state residents have had positive test results. Seventy-five percent of all cases have recovered, and thirteen percent have required hospitalization.