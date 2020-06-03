Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: record number of tests, 2.9% positive

More than 16,000 COVID-19 tests were reported on Wednesday, and the rate of positive results in Wisconsin dropped below three percent.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers, and we are now seeing four of our six criteria showing green, with two in the red. See the data and metrics: https://t.co/DYzkG5e39D pic.twitter.com/g8w0DqiPzr — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 3, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 483 new confirmed cases Wednesday, out a total of 16,451 tests administered in the prior 24 hours, a record amount. The 2.9 percent of tests which were positive was the second lowest, after Sunday’s 2.3 percent.

Nine more deaths bring the number of Wisconsin residents who’ve died from COVID-19 to 616. Total confirmed cases reached 19,400 Wednesday, of which 65 percent have recovered.