Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 10 additional deaths, 2.8 percent positive tests

The percentage of new positive cases remains low, even as COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Wisconsin. Wednesday’s updated numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services included 10 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to 671.

DHS also reported 285 new confirmed cases, and that’s 2.8 percent of the 10,187 tests processed since Tuesday. While still below three percent, it’s an increase from Tuesday’s record low 1.9 percent, and slightly above the positve percentages from Monday and Sunday. DHS also reported 39 new hospitalizations.