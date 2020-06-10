Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 10 additional deaths, 2.8 percent positive tests

The percentage of new positive cases remains low, even as COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Wisconsin. Wednesday’s updated numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services included 10 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of Wisconsin lives lost to 671.

Recoveries have increased another percentage point, but we do have 10 #COVID19_WI deaths to report today. Deaths must be confirmed by testing to be counted. However, we have included probable case/death information in some visualizations. See them here: https://t.co/3WmxIaBc1c pic.twitter.com/qsQYeuegWA — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 10, 2020

DHS also reported 285 new confirmed cases, and that’s 2.8 percent of the 10,187 tests processed since Tuesday. While still below three percent, it’s an increase from Tuesday’s record low 1.9 percent, and slightly above the positve percentages from Monday and Sunday. DHS also reported 39 new hospitalizations.