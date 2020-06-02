Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths exceed 600 on Tuesday

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Wisconsin now exceeds 600. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of lives lost to 607 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated #COVID19_WI numbers, with five of our six gating criteria remaining green. See the data and metrics: https://t.co/DYzkG5e39D pic.twitter.com/MYGRIfvJUm — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 2, 2020

DHS reported 10,522 new test results, of which 374 – or 3.6 percent – came back positive.

The percentage of new confirmed cases in each 24 hour period can help determine if increases are driven by community spread, or increased testing. Monday saw just 140 new cases, the the lowest since April 21. However, that was out of just 3,632 tests administered.