Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surpass 700

Wisconsin lives lost to COVID-19 have surpassed 700. The state Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday that 9 additional deaths have brought the state’s total since the global pandemic began to 703.

More than 11,000 tests processed over the previous 24 hours yielded 266 newly confirmed cases, for a positive rate of 2.4%, the lowest positive percentage in a week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 275 hospitalized patients as of Tuesday morning, the lowest total since April 3. One hundred patients were in intensive care.