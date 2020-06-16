Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surpass 700

Wisconsin lives lost to COVID-19 have surpassed 700. The state Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday that 9 additional deaths have brought the state’s total since the global pandemic began to 703.

More than 11,000 tests processed over the previous 24 hours yielded 266 newly confirmed cases, for a positive rate of 2.4%, the lowest positive percentage in a week.

We are now at more than 700 deaths, even as the number of people recovered from #COVID19_WI tops 17,000. Take a closer look at the data and help #SlowTheSpread: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/7xBwKcHE5s — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) June 16, 2020

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 275 hospitalized patients as of Tuesday morning, the lowest total since April 3. One hundred patients were in intensive care.