Wisconsin football lands another top defensive recruit

Paul Chryst’s Wisconsin football team has landed another top defensive recruit on Thursday.

T.J. Bollers, a four-star defensive end and the No. 147 overall player in the Class of 2021, committed to the Badgers over Nebraska, Iowa State and Alabama.

Bollers is from Clear Creek Amana High School in Tiffin, Iowa. He is the eighth-ranked weak-side defensive end in the country and the second-ranked player in the state of Iowa.

Bollers is the 14th commitment and the second-highest ranked player in Wisconsin’s 2021 recruiting class. The Badgers currently rank 16th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten in 247Sports team recruiting rankings.