Wisconsin National Guard staffing mobile testing sites around state

The Wisconsin National Guard remains on the front lines of the state’s coronavirus response. A total of 25 specimen collection teams made up of nearly 600 Guard personnel are staffing mobile COVID-19 testing sites around Wisconsin.

Community-based sites are located in Madison, Milwaukee and Racine. The Guard is also doing site-based testing at state prisons in Columbia, Dodge and Kenosha Counties, and senior living facilities in Oostburg and Sheboygan Falls in Sheboygan County