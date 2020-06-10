Wisconsin National Guard teams continue to trace and test for COVID-19

National Guard teams continue their work to test and track COVID-19 across the state.

Captain Joe Travato says they’ve just hit a big milestone.

“We actually have collected now more than a hundred and ten thousand specimens statewide at the National Guard supported testing sites.”

Travato says one major bonus for having the National Guard handle testing is that the Guard has specialized, reusable hazmat gear that can take the place of medical PPE.

“By using it we don’t have to deplete any civilian stock piles of PPE which is critical right now.”

25 teams of medics and guardsmen are working on the collection teams, while others are assisting the state medical examiner’s office, and on delivering donated and purchased P-P-E to medical sites.