The Wisconsin Badgers landed another commitment for their class of 2021. Cornerback Ricardo Hallman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, verbally committed to the program on Monday.

Hallman was ranked a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He has offers from Michigan, Baylor, Miami (Florida) and Mississippi among others.

Hallman becomes the 15th player in the 2021 Wisconsin class to commit and the first cornerback.