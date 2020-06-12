Wisconsin’s youth prison has new superintendent

Wisconsin’s youth prison in Lincoln county has a new superintendent. Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls security director Klint Trevino will oversee the facility north of Wausau.

Trevino replaces Jason Benzel, who left in April to become the warden of Dodge Correctional Institution.

Legislation requiring Lincoln Hills to close by next July has been signed by Governor Tony Evers, who along with legislative leaders has acknowledged that deadline won’t be met, because replacement facilities for juvenile offenders have yet to be funded.

–