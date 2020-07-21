AG Kaul sues US education department over PPE funding for low income schools

Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining 9 other attorneys general in suing the US Department of Education over PPE funding for schools.

That funding was part of the CARES Act, and is meant to go to Title 1 schools, which handle low income students and families.

“But the way that [Secretary of Education] Besty DeVos has read the rule, a fancy private prep school is just as eligible for funds as schools with large numbers of low income kids.”

Kaul says the targets for that funding are very clear.

“It specifically targets schools that have large numbers of low income and otherwise disadvantaged students.”)

The Department of Justice say that could mean that 4 million dollars of needed funding could be stripped from needed schools in Wisconsin.