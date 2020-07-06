Asking for masking: Milwaukee business group launches PSA

A coalition of Milwaukee business owners who want the city to require face masks is taking their case to the internet.

A new public service announcement asks Milwaukee to be “safer and smarter than Florida.” Several dozen businesses last week signed a letter to the mayor and the city council president, asking them to impose a mask order in order to “level the playing field” for businesses who don’t require masks on their own. The business group says masks are needed to stay safe, and the city needs to order people to wear them.