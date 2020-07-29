Badgers add goaltender for upcoming season

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team has added a veteran goaltender for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

After three seasons at Michigan Tech, graduate transfer Robbie Beydoun comes to Madison to compete for playing time in the Badgers net.

In 28 career games with the Huskies, Beydoun posted a 10-11-2 record with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts. Last season, Beydoun went 2-2-0 in net with a 2.32 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

As a sophomore, Beydoun led Michigan Tech with a 1.98 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and a pair of shutouts, including one against then-No. 10 Bowling Green.

Prior to college, Beydoun played in the USHL for Waterloo and Fargo. He was a 2017 Third-Team USHL All-Star for Waterloo, ranking third in the league with a 2.22 goals-against average and sixth with 24 victories and a .919 save percentage.