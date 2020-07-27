Brewer bats silent in second loss to Cubs (AUDIO)

Tyler Chatwood tossed three-hit ball over six innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sunday.

Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ all homered for the Cubs, who sent Brewers starter Freddy Peralta to the showers in the fourth. In three-plus innings, Peralta allowed four runs.

Corey Knebel took over for Peralta and allowed three run scoring hits to Nico Hoerner, Victor Caratini and Ian Happ to give the Cubs a 5-0 lead.

The Brewers didn’t get their first hit until Ben Gamel singled to right with two outs in the fifth. Orlando Arcia plated the only run for the Brewers with a run scoring single.

Chatwood walked just two and struck out eight. He and the Cubs pitching staff kept the Brewers top hitters in check during the series. Keston Kiura and Christian Yelich combined to go 2 for 25 in the series.

One of the Brewers few bright spots came with the solid relief performance of left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer, who was activated earlier in the day. Lauer tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit, one walk and six strikeouts.

The Brewers send Adrian Houser to the mound tonight in the first of a three game series against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Tyler Chatwood :19

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said Christian Yelich isn’t frustrated :12

AUDIO: Eric Lauer on his outing :18

AUDIO: Adrian Houser is excited for his first start of the season tonight :12