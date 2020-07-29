Brewers blow 4-run lead, fall to Pirates

One night after coming from four run downs to beat Pittsburgh, the Pirates turned the tables on the Milwaukee Brewers, erasing a 6-2 deficit to win 8-6 at PNC Park.

The Brewers scored four times in the top of the seventh to go up 6-2. But the Pirates answered with four of their own in the bottom half, then Adam Frazier clubbed a two-run home run off of Bobby Wahl in the 8th to give the Pirates the win.

The Brewers lost starter Josh Lindblom in the 4th inning with what was described as back cramps. He was making his first appearance in the majors since 2017. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Lindblom is alright, but they believe the condition is brought on by dehydration and is something they need to figure out. Lindblom experienced the same problem in his final bullpen in Appleton, prior to his start on Tuesday night.

Keston Hiura clubbed a two-run home run to draw the Brewers even at 2-2 in the sixth inning. Orlando Arcia just missed a grand slam after a long drive that hit the top of the right center field wall but stayed in play. He settled for a two-run double.

The Pirates four-run seventh inning included a Justin Smoak throwing error which cost the Brewers two runs.

The series is tied at a game apiece with the third and final game on Wednesday night. Brandon Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers (2-3). Following the game, Thursday is an off day and the Brewers will play their home opener on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.