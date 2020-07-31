Brewers home opener postponed

The Milwaukee Brewers home opener this afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been postponed and rescheduled as a doubleheader on Sunday.

The rescheduling is the result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals organization. Major League Baseball made the move to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.

Saturday’s game between the two teams will remain as scheduled at 6:10 p.m..

The Cardinals are in Milwaukee, but have been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel in Milwaukee.

Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as appropriate.