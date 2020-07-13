Brewers prepare for “Blue and Gold World Series” (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to spice things up for the final week-plus of summer camp. The team will play a best-of-seven “Blue and Gold World Series,” starting Tuesday evening at Miller Park.

Manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Monday that he has selected Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez as his captains for the series. They’ll will pick the two squads on Monday afternoon.

The series will allow players to get a competitive atmosphere flowing, as the Brewers prepare for their July 24 season opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Counsell said things have gone well for the Brewers in summer camp so far, but he knows this season is going to have its challenges and he would welcome a bump or two in the road along the way.

