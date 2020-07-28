Brewers rebound, beat Pirates in extra innings

After another quiet offensive performance, the Milwaukee Brewers finally came alive late, rallying to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings at PNC Park on Monday night.

Trailing 5-1 heading into the 9th inning, the Brewers scored four times to force extra innings. The rally was capped off by Ryan Braun’s two-out, two-run double to left.

Eric Sogard, with a runner at second base to start every extra inning, doubled to led off the 11th to plate the winning run. Veteran reliever David Phelps held the Pirates in check during the 10th and 11th innings to secure the win.

The win is the seventh straight for the Brewers over the Pirates dating back to last season and the 16th in the last 20 games.

It’s just the seventh time in franchise history that the Brewers have come from behind by four or more runs in the ninth inning to win and the first time since 2004.

After pitching a scoreless first inning, Brewers starter Adrian Houser came back out for Craig Counsell’s Brewers following a 1-hour 42-minute rain delay. Houser surrendered a solo home run to Pittsburgh’s Colin Moran, the only run he allowed in five innings of work.

The win evened the Brewers record at 2-2. They’ll send Josh Lindblom to the mound in game two of the series on Tuesday night.