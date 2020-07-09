Brewers release 2021 schedule

Even before the 2020 Major League season begins, the Milwaukee Brewers entire 2021 season schedule was released on Thursday.

The Brewers will open the 2021 season on Thursday, April 1 against the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park. It will be the first time the Brewers will open a season with interleague play.

The Brewers get the next day off (Friday) before wrapping up the three game series on Saturday and Sunday.

Following the season opening home series, the Brewers will then head to Chicago to face the Cubs at Wrigley Field. It’s the first of two trips to the Windy City for the Brewers in the opening month of the season. The Brewers and Cubs will play a total of nine games against each other in April.

The Brewers will face teams from the American League Central during interleague play in 2021. They’ll close the regular season with six road games, at St. Louis for three and in Los Angeles against the Dodgers for three.

The Brewers longest home stand will be 10 games from Sept. 17-26 against the Cubs (3 games), Cardinals (4 games) and Mets (3 games). Their longest road trip also covers 10 games from Aug. 9-19 against the Cubs (4 games), Pirates (3 games) and Cardinals (3 games).