Brewers sign first round pick

The Milwaukee Brewers announced the signing of their first round draft pick, outfielder Garrett Mitchell, taken with the 20th overall pick out of UCLA.

The team had already announced the signing of their other four picks, making the Brewers 5-player class complete.

The 21-year-old Mitchell was drafted by the Oakland A’s in the 14th round in 2017 out of high school but chose to attend UCLA, where he led the nation with 12 triples during his sophomore season and went on to hit .349 that season. Mitchell was hitting .355 in the spring when the season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.