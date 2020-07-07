Brewers to open 60-game season in Chicago against rival Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers announced their 60-game schedule for the 2020 regular season, which begins against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday, July 24. Following three games against the Cubs, the Brewers will travel to Pittsburgh to complete their six-game road trip against the Pirates.

The Brewers will play their home opener on July 31, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers are scheduled to play 30 games each in Milwaukee and on the road, with 40 games against division opponents and 20 Interleague meetings with American League Central Division teams. The Brewers will play Interleague matchups in Milwaukee with Kansas City (3 games), Minnesota (3 games), Detroit (2 games) and the Chicago White Sox (2 games).

The Brewers schedule features a 10 game homestand from Monday, Aug. 24 to Wednesday, Sept. 2 against the Reds, Pirates and Tigers. The teams longest road trip runs from Thursday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 23 and features 10 games in 11 days against the Cubs, Twins and Pirates.

The 2020 regular season concludes in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 27, the finale of a seven-game trip that begins with a three-game set in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 21.

Prior to the start of the 2020 regular season, the Brewers will play an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.