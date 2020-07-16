Camp Randall renovation put on hold

Renovation of the south end zone seating area inside Camp Randall Stadium is being put on hold temporarily.

The project was due to begin at the conclusion of the 2020 football season and open by the start of the 2021 campaign. It is now more likely that work will begin sometime in 2021 with a target opening for the 2022 campaign.

“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” said Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date. Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall.”

Known as the CR Future project, the renovation will allow for a more interactive and engaging fan experience through enhanced seating options, including loge boxes and club seats, access to indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings and best-in-class service and operations.