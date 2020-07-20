Citizens Utility Board calling for delay in disconnections

Wisconsin’s utility watchdog is asking for more time to let people to pay their bills.

The Citizens Utility Board is asking power companies in Wisconsin to put off cutting people off.

Utilities have been banned from disconnecting people’s power because of the coronavirus recession, but that moratorium ends Saturday.

CUB’s Tom Content says the recent uptick in coronavirus numbers shows that this is not the time to cut-off people’s lights and gas. CUB is urging anyone facing a disconnection to apply for state help to pay their bills.