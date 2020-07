A face-mask mandate begins Monday in Dane County. Masks are required for everyone over five years of age.

Masks are only required indoors, and where social distancing is hard to maintain.

Violators in the city of Madison could be fined up to $376, although it’s not clear how strictly the order will be enforced.

Local businesses have said about 90-percent of people in Madison already wear masks, so the new requirement should not be much of an adjustment for many.