DHS reports largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Wisconsin has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 detections since the start of the pandemic. (Raymond Neupert)

11-hundred and 17 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

“This is the largest single-day increase in new cases Wisconsin has ever seen and it’s a good reminder that each of us needs to do all we can to stop the spread.” Interim state health officer Stephanie Smiley says there are simple steps that can stop the spread of the coronavirus, if people would just follow them.

“We can stay at home as much as possible, we can practice physical distancing when we have to go out, we can wear a mask or cloth face covering,” says Smiley.

“Again if you’re experiencing any symptoms or if you’ve been exposed to covid-19 please access a test. This is one very important way you can help stop the spread of covid-19.”

The 7 day average of new cases is also up, now at 890 new cases a day. Over 44-thousand people have now tested positive since the start of the pandemic.