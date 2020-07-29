Disabled Wisconsin workers may apply for pandemic aid

More people could soon be able to apply for benefits in Wisconsin’s unemployment system.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced on Monday that anyone on Social Security disability can now apply for jobless benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Those benefits can date back to early February, and could total between $163 and $370 per week.

It’s unknown how many people can now apply for benefits, or what that influx will do to Wisconsin’s months-long backlog of pending and unpaid unemployment claims.