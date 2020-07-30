Don’t expect more mask ordinances, says head of League of Municipalities

Mask mandates likely won’t be coming to your community.

Wisconsin League of Municipalities Executive Director Jerry Deschane said Wednesday that the “overwhelming majority” of cities won’t adopt mask mandates to limit the spread of COVID-19.

On a call organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Deschane said local leaders are frustrated, but “don’t necessarily have the tools to act.”

Deschane and Wisconsin Counties Association Executive Director Mark O’Connell described a “patchwork” of local regulations in response to COVID-19.