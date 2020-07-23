Drug pricing task force holds hearing this week, gets ready for final report

A state task force devoted to lowering drug prices for Wisconsin residents continued its work this week.

Wisconsin deputy insurance commissioner Nathan Houdek says this week the committee met with drug manufacturers and insurance groups to work out pricing issues, and they’re getting ready to put together a final report.

“And then coming out of the meeting on August 25th we will prepare a final report that will be submitted to the governor sometime in September.”)

Houdek says the process doesn’t sound that exciting, but it’s important.

“It can be a dry process at times. It’s been very valuable in terms of learning and having a lot of discussion so we can find those meaningful solutions to ultimately help people afford the medications they need.”